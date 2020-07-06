60 kg ganja seized, one held

Hyderabad

06 July 2020 22:58 IST

The Petbasheerabad police on Monday arrested an inter-State Cannabis supplier and seized 60 kg of contraband being smuggled in a mini-van , all worth ₹ 10 lakh.

The accused Md. Shirajuddin (38), a lorry driver from Jeedimetla, along with his friend Madan went to Anakapalle of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and picked up the consignment and loaded it in Orange Cargo carriers claiming it is poultry medicine. The supplier Sanjay was guiding them.

“Both of them followed the cargo vehicle in their mini-van from Anakapalle to Dulapally on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and collected the contraband,” police said.

On a tip-off, the police intervened their vehicle and arrested Shirajuddin while Madan escaped from the place.