Hyderabad

60 kg ganja seized, one held

The Petbasheerabad police on Monday arrested an inter-State Cannabis supplier and seized 60 kg of contraband being smuggled in a mini-van , all worth ₹ 10 lakh.

The accused Md. Shirajuddin (38), a lorry driver from Jeedimetla, along with his friend Madan went to Anakapalle of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and picked up the consignment and loaded it in Orange Cargo carriers claiming it is poultry medicine. The supplier Sanjay was guiding them.

“Both of them followed the cargo vehicle in their mini-van from Anakapalle to Dulapally on the outskirts of Hyderabad, and collected the contraband,” police said.

On a tip-off, the police intervened their vehicle and arrested Shirajuddin while Madan escaped from the place.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 6, 2020 11:00:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/60-kg-ganja-seized-one-held/article32006584.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY