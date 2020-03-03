6 nurses, lab technician under close watch for COVID-19

HYDERABAD

03 March 2020 22:52 IST

42 staff members of corporate hospital came in contact with patient

Six nurses and a CT Scan technician are among the 42 staff members of Apollo Hospital, Secunderabad, who came in close contact with the 24-year-old COVID-19 hit techie from Hyderabad, are under close watch of the Telangana Health department.

All these 42 that include two night duty doctors, nurses, technicians and housekeeping staff of the hospital would be isolated at Gandhi Hospital in the next few days, according to highly placed sources in the Telangana government.

A senior official wishing anonymity said on Tuesday night that six nurses residing in hospital-run hostels have been kept under quarantine and given separate rooms. “The six nurses, two night duty doctors, the CT Scan technician who carried out scan besides the housekeeping staff will have to come to Gandhi Hospital to give their samples for tests,” sources said.

Advertising

Advertising

Now, more information is coming about what the techie did soon after arriving in Bengaluru from Dubai on February 20. He is said to have attended office for a day and did not venture out of office on February 21 and 22.

On February 22 night he took a bus for Hyderabad to be with his parents for Sivaratri. On February 23, he complained of fever and visited Apollo Hospital, Secunderabad and consulted duty doctor. He was put in observation and asked to undergo a barrage of tests including CT scan. After the reports confirmed that the tests were negative for swine flu symptoms, as a precautionary measure doctors advised him to visit Gandhi Hospital.

Meanwhile, Health department officials managed to contacted all the 27 passengers of the bus in which the IT professional travelled. Firstly, they are asked to go for self-quarantine and after some time come to Gandhi Hospital for further tests.