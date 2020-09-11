5G Use Case lab launched at IDRBT

HYDERABAD

11 September 2020 22:56 IST

Lab to identify India-specific use cases of 5G in banking and financial services

A 5G Use Case lab for banking and financial services has been launched by the Institute for Development and Research in Banking Technology (IDRBT) here.

The lab, set up as part of a major research project awarded to IDRBT by the Centre’s Department of Telecommunications and Department of Financial Services (DFS), was inaugurated on Friday by Joint Secretary, DoT, Ministry of Communications, Hari Ranjan Rao.

A release from IDRBT said that the lab will identify India-specific use cases of 5G in banking and financial services sector as well as support implementation of the technologies on a par with developed countries in the sector. Considering that India has the second largest mobile penetration in the world and a diverse digital divide, the security gaps in 5G technologies and services would also be identified along with use cases.

Advertising

Advertising

The lab would collaborate with financial services organisations, service providers, academic institutions and start-ups to promote agility and innovations for enhanced customer experience. It will work on financial inclusion and rural connectivity, futuristic ATM/mobile banking, claim processing, fraud detection, enhanced customer experience leveraging IoT, distributed ledger, VR and AR, AI and ML, network slicing technologies and security technologies to ensure trust is built into the technology from the day of 5G adoption, the institute said.

A steering committee consisting of DoT, DFS and Telecommunications Standards Development Society (TSDSI) would guide the 5G Use Case lab.

As a first step, IDRBT has announced a 5G hackathon inviting ideas and interest-to-demonstrate innovative 5G applications focused on banking and financial services. The last date for receipt of proposals is September 30, the release said.

IDRBT Director A.S. Ramasastri said the impact of 5G Use Case lab is likely to be as transformational as the INdian FInancial NETwork, which had ushered in inter-bank connectivity in the country.