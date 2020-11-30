593 COVID cases in TS, only 33K samples tested

HYDERABAD

Telangana recorded 593 COVID-19 cases on Sunday as only 33,040 samples were examined. Results of 364 individuals are awaited. On weekdays, usually, 40,000 to 42,000 samples are tested on a daily basis.

The new 593 cases include 119 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region, 61 from Rangareddy, 55 from Medchal-Malkajgiri and 40 from Karimnagar.

No case was recorded in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri and Kumaram Bheem Asifabad districts, and one each from Wanaparthy, Vikarabad, Nirmal and Narayanpet.

Three more COVID patients succumbed on Sunday, pushing up the death toll to 1,458.

From March 2 to November 29, a total of 54,53,461 samples were examined and 2,69,816 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 10,022 were active, and 2,58,336 have recovered.

In the 61 government hospitals, 4,850 oxygen beds and 1,526 ICU beds were available on Sunday. In the 220 private hospitals, 2,701 oxygen beds and 2,718 ICU beds were vacant.