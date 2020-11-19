580 nominations on day 2

Second day of nominations for the GHMC polls saw as many as 580 nominations from 522 candidates, taking the total number of nominations to 597 from 537 candidates on Thursday. Among these were 140 from BJP, 195 from TRS, 68 from Congress, 47 from Telugu Desam and 110 independents. Four from CPI-M, one each from CPI and YSRC (Congress) also filed their papers. Tomorrow is the last day of nominations.

The election authority and GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar also stated that with the model code coming into force, political parties and contesting candidates should refrain from any public activities like processions, meetings, etc., without taking prior permission and the campaign material should also be eco-friendly minimising the use of plastic as far as possible.

The list of the returning officers and the assistant returning officers as cleared by the State Election Commission has issued the symbols notification and the same can be accessed from its website of www.tsec.gov.in.