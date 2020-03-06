57 seized vehicles gutted

Hyderabad

As many as 57 seized vehicles, including 37 two-wheelers, were destroyed in a fire that broke out at Goshamahal police stadium in the early hours of Friday.

It took more than three hours for four fire tenders to control the flames, which were reported around 4.30 a.m. The damaged vehicles had been seized by the Hyderabad city police in various criminal cases.

According to Gowliguda Station Fire Officer Raj Kumar, there were hundreds of vehicles parked in the stadium for months together and quick action by the fire staff prevented the flames from spreading. No human casualty was reported.

Though the exact reason for the fire was yet to be ascertained, Mr. Kumar suspected that a spark from a high-tension wire passing over the stadium could be the reason for the fire.

“Since the dry grass near the vehicles was more than five feet in height the flames spread quickly,” he said.

Shahinayathgunj inspector Chand Basha said that the damaged vehicles included more than a dozen cars and 10 three-wheelers.

“The damaged vehicles were seized by city police in different cases as evidence. We may not face any legal hurdles as the property is already recorded in the court,” he said.