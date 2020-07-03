57 lakh ryots get ₹7,184 cr. Rythu Bandhu benefit

Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy on Friday stated that an amount of ₹7,183.67 crore has been credited to the bank accounts of 56,94,185 landholding farmers under the investment support Rythu Bandhu scheme for the current Vaanakalam season.
In a statement issued here, he asked the farmers to submit their bank account and other details to the Agricultural Extension Officers (AEOs) concerned by July 5. The Rythu Bandhu support could not be credited to 34,860 farmers due to mistakes in the details given by farmers in their bank account numbers, wrong IFSC code or closed bank branches. They could meet the AEOs concerned to get the mistakes in the details rectified.
Another 3,400 farmers could be given the Rythu Bandhu benefit due to differences in their names in bank accounts, Aadhaar card and pattadar passbook. The officials concerned were instructed to rectify the mistakes and the farmers concerned could meet the AEOs for the purpose.
Phone numbers of AEOs are available on the department website www.agri.telangana.gov.in
‘Give it up’
Farmers unwilling to avail the benefit could give it up by meeting the AEO of the cluster concerned. In case of any grievance related to Rythu Bandhu, farmers could also call on cell phone No.7288876545 or could lodge it by mail at dda-rbgc-agri@telangana.
gov.in
