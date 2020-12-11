56 Army officers receive engineering degrees

‘Officers need to be aware of disruption, convergence and digitisation to remain ahead of the curve’

Engineering degrees to 56 officers of Degree Engineering Course (DE-101) and Technical Entry Scheme Course (TES-34) were conferred by Director General EME and Senior Colonel Commandant of the Corps of EME Lieutenant General Anil Kapoor, in a solemn convocation ceremony adhering to all COVID-19 precautionary protocols at Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, on Thursday.

The future role of these officers will be to absorb the latest technologies and be ready to handle equipment ranging from obsolescence to state-of-the-art. Officers need to be aware of disruption, convergence and digitisation to remain ahead of the curve as far as technology and sustenance are concerned, said Lt. Gen. Kapoor.

DGEME trophy and GOC-in-C, ARTRAC book and prizes were awarded to Captain Anurag Singh for best all round student officer of DE course. Captain D.S. Rajawat bagged the DGEME gold medal for standing overall first in order of merit in DE course. GOC-in-C, ARTRAC trophy and book prize and DGEME gold medal were awarded to Lieutenant S.P. Sharma for best all round student officer and overall first in order of merit of TES course.

Commandant of MCEME Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan said, “MCEME has well-qualified teaching staff, state-of-the-art labs, integrated classrooms and IT infrastructure. We have linked up with the national knowledge network and have pacts with premier institutions like IIT, BITs, JNU and JNTU Hyderabad.”

Best project (developing an intelligent chat-bot system to identify the languages spoken by the user and translate to English) prize was awarded to Captain Amritesh Kumar, Captain Dhanjit Kumar Singh and Captain Pankaj Bhatt of DE Course. Best project (IETM on BMP II - Automotive) prize was awarded to Lieutenant Viwidh Srivastava, Lieutenant Mayank Singh and Lieutenant Vaibhav Nigam of TES Course.

MCEME established in 1953 under the aegis of Army Training Command (ARTRAC) Shimla, trains officers, JCOs and others of EME for providing an effective sustainment and engineering support to the complete equipment of Indian Army. Officers from the Corps of EME, Infantry, Armoured Corps, Mechanised Infantry and Corps of Ordnance completed their B Tech engineering and will be joining the field army as young officers, said a press release.