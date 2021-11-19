552nd Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak celebrated

HYDERABAD

19 November 2021 20:51 IST

At least 25,000 Sikh devotees, others participated in mass congregation

The 552nd Prakash Utsav or birth anniversary celebrations Guru Nanak, the first Sikh Guru and founder of Sikh religion who spread the message of peace and communal harmony across the world, concluded on Friday with thousands of Sikh devotees as also those from other communities celebrating it with religious fervour, gaiety and devotion by offering prayers.

Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police Hyderabad Anjani Kumar applauded the Sikh community for being at the forefront for the welfare of people . He recalled the services extended by the Sikh community during COVID-19 pandemic and labelled it ‘noteworthy’.

The major attraction of the concluding event was jointly organised under the aegis of Prabhandak Committees, Gurudwara Saheb, Secunderabad, on Friday where over 25,000 to 30,000 Sikh devotees and others participated in the Vishal Deewan (mass congregation) by offering prayers to Guru Granth Sahibji (holy scripture of Sikhs) at Classic Gardens, Balamrai, Secunderabad.

Advertising

Advertising

Prabhandak Committee president S. Baldev Singh Bagga, general secretary, S Jagmohan Singh and other members said the mass congregation began on Friday at 11 a.m. and continued up to 4 p.m. It was marked by the recitations of Gurubani Keertans and Kathas (holy hymns) by renowned and reputed Ragi Jathas (Sikh preachers).