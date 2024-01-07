55-km stretch along Musi river in Hyderabad to be developed

January 07, 2024 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana government has decided to develop 55-km stretch along the Musi river, joining two points of the Outer Ring Road in the first phase of the Musi River Front Development project.

Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy, during a meeting with the representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industries on Saturday, shared his vision for the development alongside the river. Amusement parks, waterfalls, children’s watersports, street vending zones, business area, and shopping malls would be created, he said.

A tourism circuit will be developed linking heritage structures dotting the Musi such as Charminar, Golconda, Qutb Shahi tombs, Taramati Baradari and others, Mr.Revanth Reddy said, and invited industrialists to invest in the project in public-private-partnership mode. Facilities should be provided to attract the tourists to stay from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. He proposed check dams on the river and installation of water fountains and waterfalls. He offered support for establishment of five-star hotels in the area.

The CM has asked the officials to establish more waste treatment plants on all four sides of the city, to decentralise solid waste management facilities. Taking note of the pollution and inconvenience caused by the existing dumpyard at Jawahar Nagar, which handles 8,000 metric tonnes of garbage daily, Mr.Revanth Reddy directed the officials to inspect the dumpyard sites identified towards Shamshabad and Medak. He asked them to coordinate with the TSSPDCL with regard to power production from waste to energy plants.

The CM reiterated the government’s stand on the new routes of the Hyderabad Metro Rail and said the Gachibowli-RGIA route proposed by the erstwhile regime did not have much use for the common people. The affluent residing in localities such as Gachibowli and Jubilee Hills used their own vehicles. The Gowliguda-Falaknuma-Airport and L.B. Nagar-Airport routes are likely to be used more, as a large number of people travel to the Gulf countries from those areas, and families would find it convenient to send them off by travelling by metro rail, he said.

