540 more students vaccinated on day 2

HYDERABAD

07 June 2021 22:27 IST

1,400 scheduled to take jab on Tuesday

On the second day of COVID-19 vaccination for students set to travel overseas for higher education, 540 were vaccinated at Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Narayanaguda, on Monday. The State government initiated the special drive on Saturday. At least 7,000 have registered for the vaccination.

Only Covishield is administered. Students had earlier raised concern that they would not be able to take the second dose if 12-16 weeks gap between two doses was to be maintained since they have to leave for foreign universities around July or August. The time interval between first and second dose of the vaccine for such students has been reduced from 12-16 weeks to four weeks. Permissions were received to make the changes in CoWin.

IPM director K. Shankar said that around 1,400 students have been allotted slots on Tuesday. The officials are aiming to complete immunisation of the students with the first dose by Friday.

