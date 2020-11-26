Hyderabad

532 Nalgonda officials as GHMC POs and APOs

District Collector Prashant J Patil on Thursday said 532 officials from Nalgonda have been allotted election duty as Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polling to be held on December 1.

Speaking to the officials at Udayaditya Bhavan at the Collectorate, as part of their poll duty training, he said they would be transported to Hyderabad, the distribution and reception centres, and back to the headquarters after completing the formalities. A fleet of buses carrying the poll staff would leave Nalgonda town on the early morning of November 30.

Mr. Patil said the training, guided by master trainers, involved usage of ballot boxes and other poll material. A repeat session would be conducted on Friday. Strict action, as per election rules, would be taken against officials if they remain absent from training and the allotted duty, he said.

