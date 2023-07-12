ADVERTISEMENT

53-year-old patient stabbed by another patient at Mancherial hospital, succumbs

July 12, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

The Hindu Bureau

A 53-year-old patient, who was stabbed allegedly by another patient, suspected to be mentally unsound, at the District Headquarters Hospital in Mancherial on Tuesday, succumbed to the stab injuries while undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Warangal on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Devaiah, a farm labourer of Itikyal village near Mancherial. He was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital following sudden illness three days ago.

The accused identified as Sudhakar, a migrant worker from Sironcha in Maharashtra, an inpatient of the same ward in the hospital, suddenly went berserk and attacked Devaiah with a ‘fruit knife’ on Tuesday afternoon, sources said.

Devaiah suffered grievous injuries in the attack and his family members rushed him to MGM Hospital in Warangal where he died during treatment, sources added.

The Mancherial town police have registered a case and are on the lookout for the accused, who is at large.

