52 rescued from illegal old-age home

The police rescued as many as 52 inmates of an old-age home which was being run illegally. The inmates, some of them undergoing psychiatric treatment, were leading a pathetic life as they were crammed into a two-bedroom house, police said.

The Keesara police said there were teenagers among the inmates of the Mamatha Old Age Home being run in the Nagaram area. The old age home did not have the required permissions, Keesara inspector J Narender Goud said.

He said proper care was not being given to inmates and those in need of psychiatric treatment were being taken to the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, once in a fortnight.

“They were keeping psychiatric patients with senior citizens and those addicted to alcohol. Some of the inmates were tied with chains. They were also being beaten. There is only one bathroom for 52 persons. We are in the process of moving the inmates out,” Mr Goud said.

The police booked a case under Sections 406, 420,324 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, against the organisers of the home and family members of inmates.