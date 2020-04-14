52 more COVID-19 positive cases, one death in Telangana

The spike in coronavirus positive cases continued on Tuesday with 52 more persons testing positive for the virus in different parts of the State.

One more person succumbed to the virus taking the death toll in the State to 18. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits continued to register more cases with the total tally reaching close to 250 against 216 on Monday. There is a spike in cases in the neighbouring Vikarabad district where the cases have gone up to 29 from zero when the incidence of the virus was detected.

Suryapet with 23 cases, Medchal with 22 and Warangal Urban with 21 are among the districts with high incidence of the COVID-19 cases, according to the bulletin issued by the Health Department on Tuesday