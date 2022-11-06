52 arrested during late-night ‘mujra’ party in Shamshabad

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 06, 2022 23:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Operations Team of Shamshabad zone raided a farm house in the early hours of Sunday and arrested 48 persons who were taking part in a ‘mujra’ party. Four others arrested included transgender persons.

According to the police, the raid was conducted at around 3 a.m. at Saleem farmhouse on the outskirts of Narkuda village in Shamshabad mandal. The place was reportedly owned by a former history sheeter of Mailardevpally police, Baba Khan.

The party being hosted by Mr. Khan was reportedly to celebrate the closure of his rowdy sheet recently.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Police seized knives, hookah pots and other material in the raid. All the arrested were taken to Shamshabad police station for further procedure. A case was registered.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app