52 arrested during late-night ‘mujra’ party in Shamshabad

The Special Operations Team of Shamshabad zone raided a farm house in the early hours of Sunday and arrested 48 persons who were taking part in a ‘mujra’ party. Four others arrested included transgender persons.

According to the police, the raid was conducted at around 3 a.m. at Saleem farmhouse on the outskirts of Narkuda village in Shamshabad mandal. The place was reportedly owned by a former history sheeter of Mailardevpally police, Baba Khan.

The party being hosted by Mr. Khan was reportedly to celebrate the closure of his rowdy sheet recently.

Police seized knives, hookah pots and other material in the raid. All the arrested were taken to Shamshabad police station for further procedure. A case was registered.