518 more test positive in Telangana

3 more deaths reported; 91 cases from GHMC area

With fears of the new strain of COVID looming large, Telangana reported 518 new cases during the 24-hour period till 8 p.m. on Thursday.

According to the bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare, the number of positive cases in the State has gone beyond 2.84 lakh (2,84,074) and a total of 2,75,708 of them have recovered so far, including 491 as declared recovered on Thursday.

With three more deaths due to COVID reported on Thursday, the number of fatalities has gone up to 1,527. The case fatality rate remained at 0.53% against 1.4% at the national level. Similarly, the recovery rate in the State is at 97.05% against 95.8% at the national level.

As on Thursday, the number of active cases was 6,839 with 4,723 in home and institutional isolation and the remaining 2,116 undergoing treatment in government and private hospitals. On the screening tests for finding COVID positive persons, the bulletin stated that a total of 44,869 samples were tested on Thursday taking the total tests done to 66,55,987. However, reports of 691 samples were awaited.

Of the 44,869 samples tested on Thursday in RT-PCR, CBNAAT, TRUENAT and rapid antigen methods, 41,007 were tested in government labs and 3,862 in private labs. Of the positive cases reported on Thursday, 91 were from the GHMC area followed by 41 from Rangareddy, 39 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 35 from Warangal Urban, 26 from Khammam and 25 from Karimnagar.