50th Kisan Rail transports onions from Nagarsol to north-east States

The South Central Railway (SCR) has achieved a major milestone when the 50th Kisan Rail from Nagarsol station in Maharashtra was started in a short span of 38 days period with 19,318 tonnes of onions to places in eastern and north-eastern States -- New Guwahati, Malda Town, New Jalpaiguri Agartala, Baihata, Gour Malda, Nau, benefitting traders/farmers.

All these Kisan rails have been given 50% tariff concession under the scheme “Operation Greens - TOP to Total” by Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries facilitating economical transport facility with less en route damage. Nagarsol and its surrounding areas are very famous for onion cultivation and the produce is transported to different parts of the country with major share by roadways.

Freight team of the Nanded division convinced the farmers/trading community to make use of Kisan rails informing them about the relatively less requirement of quantity to start a train, tariff advantages, hassle-free and fast transportation among others.