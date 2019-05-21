501 SHGs to give a leg up to Haritha Haaram in ULBs

Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) of the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development has identified 501 self help groups (SHGs) from various Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Telangana for raising homestead nurseries under the Haritha Haaram programme.

These select SHGs have been given a three-day training on raising the nurseries along with local-level municipal officials at Peerzadiguda municipal office, after which each of the member was handed over about 1,000 seeds.

“We have been able to take up a mega plantation of about five lakh plants through SHGs by distributing over five lakh seeds last year and we have been able to plant over 72 lakh saplings under various categories meeting 78% of our target,” said Director of Municipal Administration T.K. Sreedevi.

Giving a glimpse of the kind of work taken up and completed in various wings across the municipalities last year, she claimed that through households and SHGs alone, close to 43 lakh saplings were distributed and planted, which amounts to 81% of the target of 53 lakh saplings.

About 70% of avenue plantation was done, while block plantation with 7.5 lakh saplings was completed out of the total target of 8 lakh saplings. Also, scattered plantation of about 10 lakh saplings was done in several urban bodies where the original target was set at 15 lakh saplings, Ms. Sreedevi said. With green spaces being made a part of the essential social infrastructure, the draft detailed project reports for preparing Urban Green Environment Project is being finalised for 72 ULBs. Another work in progress is the ‘Studies for Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation’ in the ULBs to make the municipalities resilient to adverse effects of climate change, informed the DMA.

She takes special pride in having digitised the citizen service centres in 72 municipalities and prompting citizens to complain online about various civic issues and services leading to more number of grievances being aired and solved subsequently.

Against the total of 2,76,728 services and complaints received from the citizens, about 1,30,892 requests were redressed in 2017-18 and 1,20,502 were redressed in 2018-19 through the CSCs. “More than one lakh people have downloaded our mobile app ‘Citizen Buddy’ too,” she pointed out.