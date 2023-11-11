HamberMenu
₹ 5.01 crore in cash, 35,313 litres of liquor, fire crackers worth ₹18.12 lakh seized in Khammam district so far in run-up to elections

November 11, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of ₹5.01 (5,01,58,457) in cash, 35,313 litres of liquor, 437 kg of ganja worth about ₹1.10 crore and freebies including fire crackers worth ₹18.12 lakh have been seized in Khammam district since the model code of conduct for November 30 Assembly polls came into effect on October 9, 2023.

At a press conference held here on Saturday, Khammam Collector and the District Election Officer V. P. Gautham said elaborate arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the ensuing Assembly elections in a free and fair manner in five Assembly constituencies — Khammam, Palair, Madhira, Wyra and Sathupalli — in Khammam district on November 30.

As on November 11, the total electorate in Khammam district is 12,16,796 including 5,89,165 male, 6,27,553 female and 78 transgender (third gender) voters.

Of the total 1456 polling stations across the district, 390 have been identified as ‘critical’. Webcasting of the polling process will be done in 1295 polling stations on November 30.

The Election Commission’s General Observers Tushar Kanta Mohanty (Khammam and Palair constituencies), Kana Ram ((Madhira and Wyra), and Satendra Singh (Sathupalli) among others were present at the press conference.

