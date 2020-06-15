50,000 tests in 10 days to mostly cover vulnerable sections

HYDERABAD

15 June 2020 22:19 IST

The announcement of 50,000 COVID-19 tests in 30 Assembly constituencies of Telangana over the next 10 days has caught the attention of people who had been venting ire at the State government for low testing.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has said that the tests would be conducted on those in containment zones, contacts of positive patients, those in the frontline of COVID-19 management such as healthcare professionals, police, municipal workers, who are willing to get tested, those walking in to testing centres and also on people who need to undergo a medical procedure at hospitals.

Pregnant women from containment zones who get admitted at hospitals for deliveries will be tested too.

The procedure was initiated on Monday and it would be streamlined on Tuesday. Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that RT-PCR method will be used rather than rapid antibody tests which has some issues.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that the tests would be conducted in 30 Assembly constituencies located in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Vikarabad and Sangareddy. A decision on conducting more tests will be taken based on results of the 50,000 tests.

Citing various surveillance reports which indicated low prevalence of the novel coronavirus in the State, the Chief Secretary said that the testing is being ramped up to gain public confidence.

Mr Rajender gave another reason for ramping up the tests. He said since the number of cases increased in and around Hyderabad, the Chief Minister advised more tests to know the exact extent of the infection.

Fever survey

The Health department will soon take up fever survey to find out the spread of the virus.. Mr Rajender said that the CM has granted permission to recruit additional Auxiliary Nursing Midwives and Accredited Social Health Activists on temporary basis to conduct the survey.

These surveys are currently conducted in areas where a positive case is detected. People are asked if they are suffering from fever, cold, cough or other health issues.