5,000 COVID safety kits for Telangana

03 June 2021 23:23 IST

Kits contain vaporisers, vitamin strips

Lokaa Foundation, as part of its “Bless India” social initiative, will distribute 5,000 COVID safety kits in Telangana.

Labour Minister M. Malla Reddy and Malkajgiri Parliament constituency in-charge TRS Marri Rajashekhar Reddy distributed the first set of kits at Bowenpally on Thursday. The Chennai-based organisation approached Mr. Rajashekhar Reddy for distribution in Telangana and he has identified remote and tribal areas of Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Adilabad, Asifabad and Nizamabad districts, where more help is needed.

The kits contain vaporisers, anti-viral masks, four kinds of vitamin strips, and face shields to suffice for a family. Mr. Reddy said that the Bless India initiative can be a phenomenal inspiration for the youth of India to participate and create life-saving experience for the under privileged sections.

