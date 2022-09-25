500 quintals of PDS rice confiscated, two lorries seized

The Hindu Bureau BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM
September 25, 2022 22:39 IST

Aswaraopeta police have seized two lorries and confiscated 500 quintals of PDS rice in two separate incidents in the mandal on Sunday.

According to sources, the police intercepted a lorry illegally transporting 250 quintals of rice from Peddapalli district to Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on the outskirts of Aswaraopeta town on Sunday morning.

Acting on a tip-off, the police kept a vigil at a roadside hotel on the periphery of the town and seized a lorry smuggling 250 quintals of rice, originally meant for the public distribution system, to the port town of Kakinada, sources added.

The police handed over the seized huge quantity of PDS rice to the officials concerned of the Civil Supplies Department for further action.

