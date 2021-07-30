₹500-cr. plant launch on July31

Pokarna Engineered Stone (PESL) has set up a manufacturing facility for quartz surfaces in Telangana with an investment of ₹500 crore.

It is one of the largest, modern and sustainable quartz surfaces plants globally, the company said about the new facility, which is spread over 160,000 square metres and has a built-up area of 6 lakh sq ft. Industries and IT Minister K. T. Rama Rao is scheduled to inaugurate the new plant, located at Mekaguda village, near here, on July 31.

PESL, which is a subsidiary of Pokarna and into manufacture and export of quartz surfaces, said in a release that the new plant had created 500 jobs and expected to generate about 3,000 indirect jobs. Chairman and MD Gautam Chand Jain said “our new factory, which manufactures quartz surfaces, commenced commercial production on March 24. It is equipped with most advanced and patented Bretonstone technology from Italy... several robots and other high-level process automation for supporting wide range of applications. This plant increases our installed capacity to 15 million sq ft.”

The facility will be used primarily for producing Super Jumbo size 346X200 cm and Jumbo size 330x165 cm slabs. With capacity utilisation, the company expects to generate a turnover of about ₹400 crore from the plant, the release said.

This is the second quartz surfaces manufacturing facility for the company. It commissioned its first plant at APSEZ, Atchutapuram, in Andhra Pradesh in 2009.