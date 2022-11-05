500 barrels of illegally stored calcium carbide seized 

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 05, 2022 22:04 IST

Commissioner’s Task Force (South) and Musheerabad police on Saturday raided a house at New Bakaram and seized 500 barrels of illegally stored calcium carbide.

Police said Joshua Caleb and Isaac Clinton, who are brothers, had procured the chemical from Gujarat and Rajasthan without a licence and had stored it in a completely residential location without obtaining any valid permissions.

Calcium carbide causes skin and eye damage, and when it comes in contact with water, becomes flammable acetylene gas. The duo run a motor store in Secunderabad, and took to chemical business for easy returns, police said.

