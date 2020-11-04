50% seats to BCs in GHMC elections: Congress

Hyderabad

04 November 2020 23:24 IST

Party to fix a fee for leaders seeking applications for ticket

Telangana Congress Core Committee that met on Wednesday took a decision to give 50% of seats to backward classes in the ensuing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections and also demanded the government to reserve 50% seats for backward classes.

The meeting was attended by AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore, AICC secretary Bose Raju, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar and AICC secretaries Sampath Kumar and Vamshichand Reddy.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the party has decided to fix a fee for leaders seeking applications for ticket. Those contesting in the general seats would have to pay ₹10,000 each while those in reserved seats have to pay ₹5,000.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the meeting discussed important issues and decided to take up programmes that include dharna at Indira Park on November 7 against the rising attacks on Dalits, farmers rally in Khammam on November 11 against the new farm bills and sit-ins for farmers in all district headquarters on November 12.

MLC T. Jeevan Reddy suggested that the party should pressurise the government to give an additional 9% reservations to BCs apart from its proposed 33% as it would still be under 50% reservations.