50 Olectra buses deployed in Goa

23 March 2021 20:32 IST

Electric bus manufacturer Olectra will now have 50 of its buses in Goa’s Kadamba Transport Corporation.

According to a press release, Chief Minister of Goa Pramod Sawant flagged off the electric buses on Tuesday. The 12-metre buses can travel distances up to 250 km on a single charge. They are air-conditioned and have a seating capacity of 49 persons, including the driver. They are equipped with disc brakes and an electronically controlled air suspension. In order to ensure safety of passengers, the buses come with CCTV cameras, and an emergency button.

While announcing the deployment of the buses, K.V. Pradeep, Group Director, MEIL (Olectra Greentech), said, “Olectra is proud and thankful to Kadamba for giving the opportunity to operate its world-class electric buses in Goa. Our buses would now contribute to preserving the rich ecology of Goa. Olectra committed to its efforts to reduce pollution levels through an efficient Electric Public Transport System. We are sure that, like other States, our 50 electric buses will be successful in the Goa State.”

