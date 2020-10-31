50% cashback on Hyderabad Metro Rail smart cards recharge

New offer effective from November 1

Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) and L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) have introduced another product starting from November 1, as a part of the ‘Metro Suvarna’ offer. This includes a cashback of up to 50% on recharge of Metro Smart Cards, said HMR Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy on Saturday.

The special offers on tickets, launched earlier this month, has been well received by the passengers with the ridership increasing by over 30% and daily an average of 1.30 lakh passengers are travelling by the trains on all the three routes — Red Line: L.B. Nagar to Miyapur, Blue Line: Nagole to Raidurg and Green Line: JBS-MGBS, he said.

“The numbers are increasing daily and the latest cashback offer is on smart card recharges at stations and online through apps. The top-up amount has to be consumed within 90 days from recharge. For example, on a recharge of ₹1,500, customer gets ₹ 600 as cashback in smart card. Total amount added will be ₹1,500+ 600 = ₹2100. In addition he also gets 10% discount on every metro journey,” he said.

The ongoing special offer also gives additional free trips to customers and these can also be availed in the existing smart cards. The metro rail authorities had announced few days ago discounts ranging from 40% to 50% depending on three discount options through smart cards, digital and QR payments under the ‘Metro Suvarna’ offer which will last till Sankranthi.