50 bright, young engineers on a common platform

IIT-H and INAE organise 15th National Frontiers of Engineering symposium

The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) organised the 15th National Frontiers of Engineering (NatFoE) symposium virtually on July 9-10. It is the annual flagship event of Indian National Academy of Engineering (INAE) that aims at bringing together young engineers from academic institutes, R&D labs, and industry on a single platform to deliberate on emerging trends of research and cutting-edge technologies.

Fifty young engineers discussed, deliberated, and brainstormed the state of the art and highlighted the opportunities and challenges in the four major areas — Artificial intelligence and machine learning, advanced materials and manufacturing technologies, infrastructure and unconventional energy, and rural technology and entrepreneurship.

Tessy Thomas, Director General (Aeronautical Systems), DRDO, presented a detailed overview of the advances in aerospace materials and manufacturing technologies and highlighted their importance in India’s successful space program. Debashish Bhattacharjee, Vice President (New Materials Business), Tata Steel, in another keynote address, presented some of the breakthrough technologies and innovations in the area of high strength, lightweight materials for the automotive sector.

IIT-H director B. S. Murty said: “Despite the organisation of the meeting on a virtual platform due to COVID-19 pandemic, NatFoE2021 has achieved its goal in fostering new collaborations and exchanging new ideas among the brightest minds”.

INAE president Indranil Manna said, “INAE has taken appropriate steps in the implementation of the important recommendations and action items in the four themed areas as a final outcome of this symposium”.