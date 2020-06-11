Hyderabad

5-year-old dies after falling into pit

He was playing with elder brother

Lack of safety measures at a construction site claimed the life of a five-year-old boy at Meerpet here on Thursday.

Nenavath Manoj, who was playing with his elder brother and a few friends, accidentally fell into a pit filled with rainwater and drowned.

The incident took place around 11 a.m. in New Nandi Hills in the area.

The victim, whose father Nenavath Ramesh is an auto rickshaw driver, was in LKG at a private school. The pit had been dug by the colony association for construction of a community hall, and the work was reportedly suspended due to coronavirus lockdown. No barricades or signage were put to keep people away.

“The pillar pit was filled with water after Wednesday’s rains. While playing with his friends and seven-year-old brother, Manoj fell into the pit and drowned. Soon, his brother rushed home and called his mother, but by then the boy lost his life,” Meerpet police said.

A case of suspicious death was registered and the body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy.

