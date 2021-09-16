Hyderabad

5 start-ups graduate from T-Hub programme

Start-up ecosystem enabler T-Hub on Wednesday said that five idea-stage start-ups have graduated from its MasterClass programme.

The five start-ups, Kshemin Labs, PolluShun, Bliss Extracts, AadhaTrip and InfinitIQ, that graduated, were part of the eight idea-stage incubated start-ups. These were selected from more than 135 applications received from start-ups in different sectors ranging from automobile to healthcare.

Some of the selected start-ups have been featured in All India Radio, reached the second stage of the Technology Incubation and Development of Entrepreneurs (TIDE) 2.0 grant and have also given a product demo to Industries and IT Minister K.T.Rama Rao, T-Hub said in a release.

CEO Ravi Narayan said, “The most crucial part of a start-up’s journey is its early stage, that is when the idea is developed into the product – and the focus is on advancing technology to scale up smartly. To ensure enough support for start-ups at an early stage – T-Hub’s MasterClass has been tailor-made, especially young innovators from colleges, poised to shape the local tech and innovation ecosystem and beyond.”

The MasterClass is an advanced 18-week entrepreneurship course curated by T-Tribe, which is one of the initiatives of T-Hub.


