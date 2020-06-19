5% rise in Intermediate 2nd year pass percentage

HYDERABAD

19 June 2020 00:01 IST

Girls outshine boys with 75.15% pass

Pass percentage of second year Intermediate students saw an increase this year with 68.86% of students clearing the exams, which was around 5% above the last year’s percentage of 64.93.

Education Minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy, who released the results here on Thursday, said girls yet again outperformed boys securing 75.15% as against 62.10% of the boys. The first year results were also released along with the second year results and the pass percentage was 60.10. Results can be accessed at www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in/, http://results.cgg.gov.in/ and http://examresults.ts.nic.in/. Around 9.65 lakh students appeared for the Intermediate examination 2020 in both first-year and second-year examinations.

Kumaram Bheem district recorded the highest number of pass with 76% followed by Medchal district with 75% in the second year while the two districts exchanged their positions in the first year results. Out of the 4.45 lakh regular candidates who appeared for second year examination, 1.54 lakh secured A Grade (Greater than or equal to 75% marks) and 71,800 secured B Grade (Greater than or equal to 60% and less than 75% marks) while 27,000 secured C Grade(Greater than or equal to 50% and less than 60% marks). In case of any complaint students can lodge online complaint through www.bigrs.telangana.gov.in.

Keeping in view last year’s issues related to suicides of students, the BIE engaged the services of clinical psychologists to help the students overcome any problem related to stress, strain, tension, anxiety, nervousness etc. Students can call up the psychologists from 9 am to 9 pm. They can be approached on their phone numbers - Dr. Anitha (7337225803), Dr. Mazher Ali (7337225425), Dr. Rajini (7337225364), P. Jawaharlal Nehru (7337225360), S. Sreelatha (7337225083), Sailaja Pisapati (7337225098) and Anupama Guttimdevi (7337225763).

There is a provision for recounting and seeking scanned copy-cum-reverification of the valued answer scripts. Candidates who wish to avail these facilities have to pay ₹100 per paper online for recounting and ₹600 per paper for scanned copy-cum-reverification of answer book, through http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The last date for payment of fee towards recounting and scanned copies is June 24 and there is refund of fee.