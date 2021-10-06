5 more held in poaching case

HYDERABAD

06 October 2021 22:11 IST

Forest department officials apprehended five persons belonging to the Gutti Koya tribe from Lingala village of Mulugu district, with regard to the tiger mortality case in Tadvai forest, unearthed a few days ago.

Upon receiving information about the whereabouts of the persons accused of poaching the tigress, intensive cordon and search operation was conducted by forest officials near the village throughout the night of October 5.

The five accused, Madakam Ramu, Muchaki Andha, Madakam Sathish, Kovasi Iduma and Muchaki Rjkumar, all residents of Chintala Katapur village, were located ad arrested from the hamlet of Gutti Koyas near the village, a press statement said.

They were involved in disposal of the tiger remains and extraction of its skin and fat, the note said. Snares, knives, axes, and tiger body parts were recovered from them, and a wildlife offence case was registered. The accused would be sent for judicial remand.

Cordon and search operations are still under way, involving forest and police officials and sniffer dogs. Investigation is under progress, the note said.

Four persons involved in the crime were already arrested with regard to the case. Police officials, along with the forest staff, conducted vehicle inspections on the roads leading to Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

The death of the tiger came to light only when the big cat’s body parts including skin and nails were recovered from the vehicle carrying the accused. The body parts were being smuggled to Chhattisgarh for sale, police informed.

The tiger died on September 21 after being trapped in a snare reportedly set up by the tribals.