06 May 2021 22:43 IST

Five arrested for selling Remdesivir in black

Three persons, including two minor boys, who illegally sold Remdesivir injection ‘Covifor’ in the grey market, were arrested on Thursday. Nikhil Agarwal (23), a pharmacy owner at Dharani Hospital from Tappachabutra, along with the boys were held by the Commissioner’s Task Force (NZ) team led by inspector K. Nageswar Rao. Five vials of Remdesivir, and three mobiles were seized. Two others who were selling the injections in black market were apprehended by SOT of Malkajgiri. The accused are

K. Sathyanarayana Sharma (36), a priest and K. Sujan Kishan (41) from Kukatpally.