₹5-a-meal scheme launched at two centres in Suryapet

Joint initiative of municipality, Akshaya Patra Foundation

Minister for Education G. Jagadish Reddy on Monday inaugurated two centres here that would serve a decent meal at just ₹5.

The centres are at the municipality office and on the premises of the vegetable market.

“There is immense happiness in feeding the poor,” Mr. Reddy, serving hot meals to visitors, along with District Collector D. Amoy Kumar, said.

Under the ‘Annapurna Bhojana Pathakam’ initiative of the Suryapet municipality and Akshay Patra Foundation, the two centres will be able to serve about 1,000 persons on a daily basis.

The meal, available between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m., will include about 450 gm cooked rice, 150gm curry, 100 gm dal and a spoon of pickle.

According to officials, a similar meal in the market would be priced at approximately ₹40.

Under this initiative, both the municipality and the Foundation will contribute to the subsidy and provide each meal for ₹5.

