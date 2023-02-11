ADVERTISEMENT

4th ASEAN-India youth summit to begin in Hyderabad on Feb.12

February 11, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Culture G.Kishan Reddy will address the inaugural ceremony of the summit to be held from February 12 to 15. | Photo Credit: Kamal Singh

India Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, and ASEAN Foundation is organising the 4th ASEAN-India youth summit in Hyderabad from February 12 to 15. The theme for the summit is ‘Strengthening the ASEAN-India partnership in the Indo-Pacific’.

The inaugural ceremony will be addressed by Union Minister for Culture G.Kishan Reddy, along with a virtual address by ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn.

The summit will host about 150 delegates from different south east Asian nations including Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, etc. In addition, over 60 delegates from across India will also participate. The participants represent some of the largest institutions in their respective countries including political parties, think-tanks, media and cultural organisations. 

The organising committee of the youth summit is chaired by Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, Government of India, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. The panel discussions will cover various issues like connectivity, digital partnership, good governance, regional development and shared cultural ethos.

The summit plays a crucial role in bringing together young hearts and minds to discuss and deliberate policies and contemporary issues, to boost ties between the respective nations. The valedictory session will be addressed by Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs Ranjan Singh and there will be a virtual address by Minister of State, Singapore Alvin Tan.

CONNECT WITH US