495 gm gold seized at RGIA

Hyderabad

02 September 2021 18:50 IST

An international passenger who was trying to smuggle in foreign-origin gold from Dubai was arrested by the sleuths of Hyderabad Customs at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday. The accused passenger arrived at the airport by Emirates EK526 flight. The officials seized 495 grams of yellow metal valued at ₹ 24.14 lakh from the passenger. It was concealed in various items, including hand-blender, facial cream box and sandals. Further investigation in progress.

