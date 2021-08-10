494 COVID-positive cases, 3 deaths in State

HYDERABAD

10 August 2021 21:23 IST

As many as 494 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the State, which also recorded three fatalities, according to the medical bulletin issued on Tuesday evening.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits recorded 80 cases followed by Karimnagar (51), Warangal Urban (45), Nalgonda (33), Khammam (29), Peddapalli (28), Medchal Malkajgiri (26) and Rangareddy (23). Atleast 17 districts recorded single-digit cases with Narayanpet registering zero infections.

The tally has reached 6,40,353 and the number of recovered cases is 6,38,410. The total deaths, so far, is 3,831. The case fatality rate in Telangana was 0.58% against 1.3% at the national level. The active cases stand at 8,112, the bulletin said.

The number of samples tested on Tuesday was 89,037, taking the total samples tested so far to 2,29,91,849.

Vaccination

In another release on COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Director of Public health and Family Welfare said as many as 60257 people were administered the first dose while 72,139 had their second dose on Tuesday. The cumulative figure of first dose is now 1,16,49,267 and second dose is 39,65,625.