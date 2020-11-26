49 candidates with criminal history: FGG

HYDERABAD

26 November 2020 00:15 IST

Political parties have fielded as many as 49 candidates with criminal records, totalling 96 criminal cases, for the GHMC polls, a Forum for Good Governance (FGG) analysis has revealed.

The FGG scrutinised affidavits that the candidates filed at the offices of the respective returning officers and drew the aforementioned inference.

According to their analysis, as many as 17 candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have criminal cases against them. This is followed by the TRS with cases against 13 of its candidates, the Congress with 12, and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (MIM) with seven.

Criminal cases were filed against 43 male candidates and six women candidates.

The FGG also stated that in the Malkajgiri division, all the contesting candidates belonging to important political parties have criminal cases against them.

In an interesting inference, the FGG pointed out that the number of candidates with criminal cases contesting the 2020 civil polls is lower than the 2016 elections. “During the 2016 elections, political parties gave tickets to 72 candidates having cases. This time it is reduced to 49, which is a good sign for decriminalisation of politics. Due to recent unprecedented floods, residents of Hyderabad have suffered heavily. To avert such a calamity in the future, there is a need for an efficient and effective GHMC. To make this possible, we have to elect honest and clean corporators,” a statement released by FGG secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy stated.