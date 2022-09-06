485 health sub-centres to come up in State: Minister

43 PHCs to get new buildings soon; ₹203 crore sanctioned for works

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 06, 2022 23:41 IST

The State government will establish 485 health sub-centres, take up repairs of 206 public health centres and new buildings will be constructed for 43 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has said.

In a video-conference with Superintending Engineers of PR&RD and District Medical and Health Officers from Hyderabad on Tuesday, he stated that the government had sanctioned ₹203 crore for the works listed, and tenders would be finalised soon.

Secretary (Health) S.A.M. Rizvi, Family Welfare Commissioner Sweta Mohanty, Commissioner of PR M. Hanmantha Rao and Engineer-in-Chief of PR Sanjeeva Rao participated from Hyderabad. The Minister said that each new building of a PHC would be constructed with ₹1.5 crore and a health sub-centre with ₹20 lakh.

He instructed the officials to finalise the tenders by September 9 and complete the construction of new buildings by December-end.

Later, in a meeting with MPTC members, State and district presidents, he assured them that their problems would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister for redressal. He mentioned that the elected representatives of rural local bodies such as mandal parishads were getting better honorarium and protocol in Telangana compared to other States.

In a memorandum submitted to the Minister, the MPTCs requested for allocation of ₹20 lakh development funds to every MPTC member, office space for the MPTC in gram panchayat, protocol in gram sabhas, schools, increase in honorarium to ₹15,000 a month, and supervision of fair price shops among other demands.

State president of MPTCs Association G. Kumar Goud and general secretary A. Yakaiah participated.

