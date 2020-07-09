48 acres allotted to CSIR-CCMB research centre

HYDERABAD

Orders issued delineating the land at Bommaipalli of Bhongir mandal

CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB)’s long-awaited dream of having its own dedicated innovation centre to expand its research activities is on the verge of coming true with the government issuing orders delineating about 48 acres of land in Bommaipalli village of Bhongir mandal a few days ago.

More than a decade ago, the then government had assured to allocate more than 100 acres for setting up a Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) Innovation Centre. The land right opposite the upcoming All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar, when it was Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) campus, was sought but before the allotment happened it got into litigation when a private party claimed ownership.

It is not yet known if the fresh land allotment is nearby or if the earlier claim of about 40 acres being allotted to the premier lab is still valid. The request for exemption from application of the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, however, was accepted by the government in the orders issued last week with the Collector of Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district directed to take necessary action.

CCMB main campus is beside CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) where it started as a biochemistry division before becoming an independent lab in 1987. It has been in the forefront of combating COVID-19 with testing capability, validating kits, genome sequencing etc.

Its first annexe is Laboratory for Conservation of Endangered Species (LaCONES) at Attapur and established in 2000 to study and develop advanced molecular biology tools for wildlife conservation. It also houses the National Genetic Resource Bank Facility to collect and store genetic material from deceased animals in zoos.

A second annexe, Medical Biotechnology Complex, was established at Uppal in 2015 where about 20 start-ups are engaged in different sectors of life sciences. It has the Common Research and Technology Development Hub (CRTDH), Atal Incubation Centre-CCMB (AIC-CCMB) and the Meity Startup Hub. Whether all these will be integrated into a single campus when the entire land is allocated is not clear for now.

"We are working on the project slated to come up on 120 acres. We are having discussions with the government and will be able to give a better picture in a couple of weeks," said CCMB Director Rakesh Mishra, when contacted.