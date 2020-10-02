47% of COVID cured at Gandhi Hospital are above 50 years

HYDERABAD

02 October 2020 00:32 IST

Data includes 10 people above 90 years

Detection of COVID-19 raises concerns among patients and their family members, especially if the patient is old. But, the number of old people admitted at Gandhi Hospital who have recovered from the infectious disease gives a ray of hope.

Out of the 4,869 patients who were discharged from the hospital between July and September fourth week, 47% are above 50 years. Most of them had co-morbidities such as diabetes and hypertension, among others.

While 1,042 belong to the age group of 51 to 60 years, 802 were 61 to 70 years old, and 328 were 71 to 80 years old. Those who have recovered from COVID-19 includes 10 people above 90 years also.

Significant number of children too have won over the infectious disease: 106 of the recoveries were recorded in the age group of 1 to 10 years.

Nodal officer for COVID-19 at Gandhi Hospital T. Prabhakar Reddy said that patient care providers attend to the aged. “Some of them do not have the energy to take a tablet out of a strip, or open the cap of packaged food. Our patient care providers help them out,” he said. Video calls are arranged for patients to speak with their family members.

The hospital administration continues to encounter issues with some people who are not ready to take back their old family member post recovery. The members request the hospital authorities to let such old people be there for some more days citing lack of space or care-givers at home.

SOME RAY OF HOPE