4,693 test positive in State, 33 succumb

HYDERABAD

13 May 2021 22:51 IST

GHMC records 734 cases

In Telangana, 4,693 persons tested COVID positive on Thursday as against 4,723 the day before, even as the tests have comparatively been ramped up to 71,221 as against 69,525 the previous day with 2,474 case results yet to be declared on Thursday evening. The number of deaths increased by two to 33.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao informed in the official bulletin that the number of active cases has reduced to 56,917 on Thursday as against 59,133 the day before with 6,876 persons having recovered from the virus.

With this, the total number of those infected since last March is 5.16 lakh whereas the total number of those recovered is 4.57 lakh and the number of those dead during this period has risen to 2,867 from 2,834. The fatality rate across Telangana continues to be 0.55% with national average being 1.1%. The recovery rate has risen slightly to 88.42% more than the national average of 83.2%.

Areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and surrounding districts continue to show high figures with GHMC having 734 positive cases, Rangareddy 296, Medchal-Malkajgiri 285 and Sangareddy 136. Districts with more than 200 cases are Nalgonda with 296 and Karimnagar having 209 cases.

Over 100 cases are reported from Khammam 198, Vikarabad 179, Nagarkurnool 156, Warangal Urban 161, Warangal Rural 189, Siddipet 150, Jagityal 140, Mancherial 130, Mahabubnagar 122, Yadadri-Bhongir 120 and Bhadradri-Kothagudem 118. Surge in cases in the last few days has been observed in Nalgonda 208 to 296, Warangal Rural 89-189, Bhadradri-Kothagudem 100-118, Yadadri-Bhongir 103-120 and Sangareddy 121-136. Relatively fewer cases came from the districts of Naryanapet (39), Adilabad (39) and Jangoan (45).

Dr. Srinivasa Rao appealed to citizens to reach out to the nearest healthcare facility when symptoms surface as early treatment prevents complications. Children less than 10 years of age and elders above 60 years were asked to avoid going outdoors unless mandatory. Since there is a high incidence of COVID in the age group of 20-50 years, they should also refrain from going outside unless for work or essential shopping. Precautions like use of face mask and social distancing is a must.