463 Delhi event returnees spotted

A total of 463 persons, who had returned to the city after attending the Tablighi Jamaat event at Delhi, have been located by exclusive teams constituted by the State government on Tuesday.

Of these, 74 persons who had COVID-19 like symptoms have been shifted to Gandhi Hospital and Government General and Chest Hospital, Erragadda. Tests will be carried out on them to determine coronavirus infection, if any.

Forty-one persons have been shifted to other quarantine facilities designated by the government for isolation. The remaining 348 have been asked to observe home quarantine for the mandated 14 days. Their family members too have been asked to remain under home quarantine.

Those shifted to government designated quarantine facilities include aged and vulnerable persons with co-morbidities apart from those with insufficient space at their respective dwellings to observe quarantine.

Of the 1,030 persons who had attended the religious event at Delhi from across Telangana, 603 were from the city, a statement from GHMC informed.

A total of 140 persons have remained untraceable due to ambiguity in addresses, and efforts are on to trace them, it added.

Two hundred exclusive teams, with members drawn from Police, GHMC, Revenue, and Medical and Health departments, have been constituted and deployed to locate the persons based on their addresses on Tuesday. They went from door to door inquiring and collecting details about the health status of the persons concerned and their family members, apart from their contract trail.

Apart from these, already 150 teams had been on the ground across various divisions in GHMC area, keeping a watch on the persons under home quarantine, and identifying foreign returnees who need to observe quarantine for the stipulated 14 days.

The teams check on the persons twice a day, and see if the mandatory home quarantine is being observed. Those found to be violating the norms are being shifted to government designated centres. Posters have been pasted near the doors of the respective homes, so that neighbours and visitors are aware of their status.