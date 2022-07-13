Hyderabad

45 unsafe structures in Hyderabad demolished

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD July 13, 2022 22:51 IST
Updated: July 13, 2022 22:51 IST

GHMC has sped up its drive against dilapidated structures in the city, in view of the continuing rain spell. Over the past two days, the Town Planning department has demolished 45 structures, and vacated 78 structures across various localities in the city.

Since May this year, GHMC has demolished 176 dilapidated buildings while 256 unsafe buildings have been vacated and either sealed or repaired, officials informed.

Apart from action on identified structures, staff have been given instructions to identify more unsafe structures which have become weaker due to continual rains over the past few days, they said.

The demolition drive began after Minister K.T.Rama Rao’s instructions during a review meeting in the second week of May about monsoon preparedness.

