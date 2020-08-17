45 relief camps opened in ULBs: Minister

HYDERABAD

17 August 2020 21:29 IST

Special teams set up to deal with disaster situations, CM told

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has stated that the government has opened 45 relief camps in the urban local bodies (ULBs) to provide shelter to people facing inundation.

He explained at a meeting held by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Monday that as many as 4,750 people were shifted to relief camps in Warangal city alone. Besides, a total of 1,898 houses in dilapidated condition were identified across the State and the people dwelling there were also shifted to relief camps during the past few days in the wake of heavy rains and floods.

Stating that the government had set up disaster relief force in Hyderabad two years ago and they have 50 fully equipped vehicles to deal with natural disasters. Similar force was also being used to handle the present situation of flooding in Warangal and Karimnagar civic bodies. The force was all prepared to deal with disaster situations anywhere in the State, he noted.

Advertising

Advertising

Besides, monsoon emergency teams were also set up in all cities and towns for swift response in the event of any disaster situation.