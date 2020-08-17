45 relief camps opened in ULBs: Minister

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao has stated that the government has opened 45 relief camps in the urban local bodies (ULBs) to provide shelter to people facing inundation.
He explained at a meeting held by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here on Monday that as many as 4,750 people were shifted to relief camps in Warangal city alone. Besides, a total of 1,898 houses in dilapidated condition were identified across the State and the people dwelling there were also shifted to relief camps during the past few days in the wake of heavy rains and floods.
Stating that the government had set up disaster relief force in Hyderabad two years ago and they have 50 fully equipped vehicles to deal with natural disasters. Similar force was also being used to handle the present situation of flooding in Warangal and Karimnagar civic bodies. The force was all prepared to deal with disaster situations anywhere in the State, he noted.
Besides, monsoon emergency teams were also set up in all cities and towns for swift response in the event of any disaster situation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath