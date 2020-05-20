45 more Basthi Dawakhanas to open from tomorrow

HYDERABAD

20 May 2020 22:56 IST

A total of 45 additional Basthi Dawakhanas or neighbourhood clinics are going to be launched at various locations in the city on May 22, following directions by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao.

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan shared the information with the media on Wednesday, and said these would be in addition to the existing 123 clinics.

This is in line with the government’s decision to open two to three neighbourhood clinics in every ward. They will help reduce pressure on the tertiary level health facilities such as Osmania General Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, NIMS, Fever Hospital and King Koti Hospital.

GHMC commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has issued orders appointing nodal officers for the 45 Basthi Dawakhanas to ensure that the clinics are fully functional by the time of launch.

They should ensure that the medical officers, staff nurses, and supporting staff report at the clinics, medicines and equipment are available, electricity connection and water facility are given, and sanitation is taken care of around the clinics.